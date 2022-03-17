“Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young is healing up after medical treatment.

The star revealed the news on Instagram with a throwback pic to her vacation in Mexico.

“Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo, and now I’m laying in bed recovering from vocal chord surgery 🤕,” she captioned the post.

She continued, “Grateful to have such good doctors, amazing husband taking care of me, and all of my sweet friends for sending me flowers!! I appreciate all of the love from all of you during this time.”

Along with the vacation pics of the actress in a bikini, she included a photo of herself in scrubs connected to medical machines in a hospital bed, as well as a photo of herself bundled in blankets showing off all the flowers she received.

“It was a long time coming for me as I’ve been battling vocal stress for years,” she admitted. “After resting for 3 months I was never going to be 100% so surgery was my only route.”

Fellow “Selling Sunset” stars Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim sent their wishes for recovery with Fitzgerald writing, “Hoping for a speedy recovery for you! 💗” and Oppenheim adding, “Get better soon.❤️”