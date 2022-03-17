TV viewers around the world can now watch the show that presaged Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s rise to the Ukrainian presidency.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that it will once again stream the satirical political series “Servant of the People”, the Ukrainian show starring Zelenskyy.

“You asked and it’s back!” the streamer said in a tweet.

You asked and it’s back! Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral. pic.twitter.com/Pp9f48jutF — Netflix (@netflix) March 16, 2022

In the series, which originally aired in Ukraine in 2015, Zelenskyy plays a teacher whose viral video about corruption leads to him becoming president of the country.

Best known at the time as a comedian, Zelenskyy would go on to announce his actual candidacy for president in Ukraine’s 2019 election, winning with over 73 per cent of the vote in the second round.

“Servant of the People” had previously been available to stream on Netflix but was no longer streaming when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, leading to more international attention for Zelenskyy.