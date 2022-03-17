Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged! ET has learned that the former co-stars will be tying the knot after sparking engagement rumours while attending last weekend’s British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

While at the ceremony in London, England, Ashton was seen sporting a stunning diamond ring. The couple wowed on the red carpet, with 41-year-old Hiddleston sporting a dapper black tuxedo and 37-year-old Ashton in a beautiful, draped blush pink gown.

Though Ashton held a black clutch purse in her hand on the red carpet, mostly hiding her shiny new accessory, the ring was on full display when the couple posed with British television presenter AJ Odudu at the event. The accessory features a large oval-shaped diamond with tiny diamonds encircling it.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton seen attending the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 dinner at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty)

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Tom Hiddleston, AJ Odudu, Zawe Ashton. Credit: AJ Odudu/Instagram Stories

Hiddleston and Ashton met on the set of the 2019 play “Betrayal”, which premiered in London’s West End before they brought it to Broadway. Though they didn’t confirm their relationship status at the time, some reports claim they started dating after working together on the production.

In September 2021, the couple were spotted packing on the PDA while going for a swim in Ibiza, Spain. Later that month, they walked their first red carpet together at the Tony Awards.

Hiddleston previously dated British actress Susanna Fielding for three years and was briefly linked to Taylor Swift in 2016. The A-listers embarked on a short-lived whirlwind romance, which included him wearing the aforementioned “I love T.S.” tee, after they were seen hanging out at the Met Gala. It is believed Swift’s song, “Getaway Car”, was inspired by their brief relationship.

ET Canada has reached out to Hiddleston and Ashton’s reps for comment.

