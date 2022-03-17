Sandra Bullock is opening up about her decision to step back from acting.

The actress spoke with Tracy Smith on “CBS Sunday Morning” about her newest film and about the need to take a break for a while.

“I can be creative, I can be part of a community, but right now, work in front of the camera needs to take a pause,” she said.

READ MORE: Sandra Bullock Came ‘Full On, Face To Face’ With A Naked Channing Tatum’s Manhood While Filming ‘The Lost City’

Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock talks about taking a break from acting, being a mother and her latest film, “The Lost City,” in an interview with @thattracysmith this #CBSSundayMorning pic.twitter.com/cHt7ENL0qG — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 17, 2022

When asked how long she would be away from screens, the 57-year-old replied, “I don’t know. I don’t know. Until I don’t feel like I feel now when I’m in front of a camera.”

Sandra Bullock and Tracy Smith – Photo: CBS Sunday Morning

She explained a big part of her current fatigue was a sense of burnout.

“I want to be at home. So I’m not doing anyone any favours who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home.’ Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.”

READ MORE: Sandra Bullock Praises Brad Pitt For Working A Free Extra Day On ‘The Lost City’ Because ‘He’s Just Freaking Awesome’

The actress confessed she knew walking into “The Lost City”, it would be her last film for the foreseeable future.

She had announced the decision to take a break while speaking with ET. At the time, she explained the move would help her focus on her family.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” said Bullock. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”

The full interview airs on CBS and Paramount+ on March 20.