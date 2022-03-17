With Dolly out of the way, maybe Duran Duran will have a better shot.

On Wednesday night, founding members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor, appeared together on “The Late Late Show” and talked about being up for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“We’d like to thank Dolly [Parton] for dropping out,” John joked. “And if Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox [a.k.a. Eurythmics] could do the same, that would be good, too.”

Earlier this week, Parton, who was nominated for induction this year, publicly bowed out of contention, with a tease that she might finally record a true rock album.

Also on the show, Duran Duran performed their single “Tonight United” from their 2021 album Future Past.