One affair could unravel Sienna Miller’s entire life in “Anatomy of a Scandal.”

Netflix released the trailer for its new “psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama” on Thursday.

Miller plays Sophie, the wife of U.K. minister James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend) who is accused of raping his colleague Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott). Their marriage begins to fall apart as they must weather the media storm and question everything in their lives.

“I know my husband,” Sophie says in the trailer. “He’s a good man.”

“He’s a man,” an unknown woman’s voice replies.

The six-episode series is based on Sarah Vaughan’s novel of the same name.

The cast also includes Michelle Dockery as the Barrister Kate Woodcroft who asks Whitehouse some hard questions.

David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) and Melissa James Gibson (“The Americans”) are co-creators of the series, executive-producers, and also serve as writers on the show.

“House of Cards” writer Melissa James Gibson will adapt the series while S.J. Clarkson directs.

“Anatomy of a Scandal” hits Netflix on April 15.