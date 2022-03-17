In a new clip from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Kim Kardashian stops by and the host takes a moment to praise her for how she’s been handling her very public and chaotic divorce from Kanye West.

“I think that’s just who I am,” Kardashian says. “And I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad in their relationship, so I’m always just hopeful, and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids, I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best.”

She adds, “As hard as it can be sometimes, I do try to ignore it, and just try to do whatever is best for the kids. Take the high road.”

Kardashian also says, “Sometimes these are like lessons, this was put in my life for a reason, these challenges, and as hard as it is, I try to sit still sometimes and say, ‘Okay, what is this lesson, hat am I meant to learn from it, and how can I get through it?'”

Though she admits that can sound “super zen,” she explains that this really is how she approaches things.

“I used to care so much about narratives, and what’s true and what’s not true,” she says. “I just live my life the way I think is right and I feel is right in my soul, and just push forward and do the best that I can.”