Memes before movies.

On Wednesday night, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” star Andrew Garfield appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and talked about recreating the popular Spider-Man pointing meme with “No Way Home” co-stars Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

READ MORE: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Recreate Spider-Man Meme

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

“Me and Tobey landed on set, they put us in the costumes, and they said, ‘We’re gonna do the meme really quickly,'” Garfield said.

“That was before we had shot anything,” he revealed. “We were all kind of like thrown onto a set and told to point at each other, and I think we got one good shot, because the rest of the time we were just laughing and trying not to stare at each other’s crotches.”

READ MORE: Tom Holland Reveals His Mom Called ‘Spider-Man’ Producers To Give Him More Bathroom Breaks

The meme recreation was an instant hit on Twitter when it was first shared last month.

I adore them https://t.co/qdzWnntdmg — Lori M. Lee (on hiatus) (@LoriMLee) February 24, 2022

But who did it better: the Spider-Man actors, or Waylon and his doggelganger? https://t.co/JkP1r4ggAF pic.twitter.com/4n5jpDJSea — Kelly Garrett (@garrett_kelly) February 24, 2022