Kaley Cuoco is taking to the skies in season two of “The Flight Attendant”.

HBO Max launched a nearly two-minute-long teaser trailer on Thursday for the sophomore season of the critically acclaimed comedy-drama mystery thriller.

“Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time,” the season 2 synopsis reads. “But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

Series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez are set to return. New faces joining as series regulars or recurring guest stars include Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Season two of “The Flight Attendant” premieres Thursday, April 21 on HBO Max.