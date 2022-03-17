Justin Bieber spoke about his wife Hailey Bieber’s recent health scare as his Denver show suffered technical problems on Wednesday night.

Bieber’s “Justice World Tour” came to a halt mid-show at the Ball Arena after the stage lights went out, video monitors went dark and sound equipment shut down due to the power going off, TMZ reported.

The Canadian-born hitmaker eventually resumed the show after around a 30-minute pause, but it was more of a stripped-back performance as things like the large video screens, lasers and stage lighting weren’t working.

After returning to the stage, Bieber discussed Hailey recently suffering stroke-like symptoms.

He told the crowd, “Life randomly throws you curve balls. You know, we can’t really control much. You know, tonight the power cutting out.

“Obviously you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife, not sure if you guys seen. She’s OK, she’s good. It’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands.”

Justin Bieber Talking About The Lights Going Off Tonight And "Hailey’s Medical Scare:( " At The Ball Arena In Denver, Colorado #JusticeTourDenver (March 16)

🎥 @drewsbomba pic.twitter.com/kZQjpulm2V — Justin Bieber Forever (@justinforevrjb) March 17, 2022

The supermodel took to Instagram over the weekend to confirm she’d been hospitalized.

She revealed that doctors had discovered she’d “suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Describing the incident as “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through,” Hailey confirmed she was now at home “and doing well.”