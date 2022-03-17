Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ryan Reynolds can’t keep track of his Not Safe For Work (NSFW) moments in the world of cinema.

Reynolds teamed up with IMDb to guess some of his NSFW movie moments as collected by IMDb’s parents guide. A highlight of the video is when Reynolds is challenged to identify which of his films has a “mild but unmistakable innuendo.”

READ MORE: John Krasinski Shed Tears Watching ‘The Adam Project’, Ryan Reynolds Reacts

“Mild but unmistakable innuendo is everything!” Reynolds retorted. “It’s ‘CSI: Miami’, which I am not in. Mild but unmistakable innuendo…”

Reynolds was informed that the film in question was “Green Lantern”, which features a scene with his wife, Blake Lively.

“OH! The innuendo was unmistakable in that movie,” Reynolds said. “It wasn’t just unmitigated disappointment? Okay, good.”

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Awkwardly Responds As Kid Asks Him About Kissing Zoe Saldana In ‘The Adam Project’

Other prompts included “An adolescent girl says ‘smoke his a**,'” and “the ending is very depressing.”

Reynolds also recommended some parents guide entries for his new Netflix movie “The Adam Project”, which saw Reynolds reunite with “Free Guy” director Shawn Levy.