Courteney Cox is ready for the next “Scream” movie.

In a new interview on the “Just for Variety” podcast, the actress talked about returning to the role of Gale Weathers, and reveals there is already a script for “Scream 6”.

“I got the script yesterday,” she said. “I haven’t read it yet, I just got it… I’m excited to read it, and I know they’re going to start filming… I think, in June, in Canada.”

She also joked, “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!”

The fifth film in the franchise, simply titled “Scream”, debuted at No. 1 at the box office in January, and also brought back original stars Neve Campbell and David Arquette.

Cox also talked about the decision to kill off Arquette’s character in the film, saying “It was sad because Dewey is such a beloved character and he’s so goofy. I thought he brought such a comedic twist to the whole franchise. I think that was a downer.”