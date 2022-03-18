Jared Leto goes to great lengths to get into character. Take for example his latest role as WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann in the Apple TV+ limited series “wecrashed”.

The series follows the incredible, true story of the rise and fall of the shared workspace company WeWork and the love story at its centre.

READ MORE: Anne Hathaway Went Raw Vegan And Got Into Yoga To Prepare For ‘WeCrashed’ Role

Speaking with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, the 50-year-old Oscar winner reveals he spent “about six months total of being immersed in this character,” which commenced shortly after he wrapped filming on “House of Gucci”.

Leto explains, “I always feel like I have an obligation if you play a real person to do the diligence, to do the work, and do your best at bringing an accurate representation of this person to the screen.”

While the actor recalls feeling “shattered” at the “end of every day” after remaining in character throughout the filming process, his co-star Anne Hathaway, who plays Rebekah Neumann, says she was left “so inspired” by Leto’s “commitment” to the role.

Hathaway, a fellow Academy Award winner, tells ET Canada, “He was always so sweet with me and so gentle, and he cared about my performance so much and was so generous. We were just very free with each other and fearless.”

READ MORE: Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway Put Their Marriage To The Test After Launching WeWork In ‘WeCrashed’ Trailer

Leto’s commitment to staying in character even inspired Hathaway to take up yoga, similar to the real-life Rebekah Neumann, who became a yoga instructor before meeting her husband.

“I started doing yoga to better understand her because it was so important to her,” she says of Neumann, who is also the cousin of lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow. “And I noticed, when people seemed very serious about yoga, they have a certain way of carrying themselves.”

READ MORE: Jared Leto Talks Missing The ‘My So-Called Life’ Reunion And Starring ‘Morbius’

The new series “wecrashed” premieres globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, Mar. 18, 2022. New weekly instalments follow every Friday during its eight-episode season through Friday, Apr. 22.