Megan Markle is about to take the next step in her multi-faceted career.

On Thursday, an Archewell Audio spokesperson confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex would be launching her highly-anticipated first podcast with Spotify this summer.

Spotify has recently been under criticism, with Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removing their music in protest that the popular streaming service has allowed the airing of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

“As we all continue to tackle the misinformation era, Archewell Audio has found it important to work with our partners at Spotify to ensure that the digital technologies so many of us use every day are rooted in strong principles of trust and safety,” the Archewell Audio spokesperson said.

“We are encouraged by ongoing conversations we’ve had with Spotify on this shared goal and have been working closely with their team — as well as their senior leadership — towards policies, practices, and strategies meant to raise creator awareness, minimize the spread of misinformation, and support transparency.”

Announcing that Markle’s first podcast is currently in the works, the spokesperson added, “As a result of these meetings, we are excited to announce that we are continuing production of Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex’s groundbreaking first podcast series, set to launch this summer.”

It is not yet known what the nature of the podcast series will be.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal to host podcasts for Spotify as part of their efforts to make a living following their split with Britain’s Royal Family announced in 2020.