Olivia Rodrigo takes you on the road to her debut studio album, SOUR.
Disney released a brand new trailer for the “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)” on Thursday. The movie follows Rodrigo on a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, the route she took while writing her mega-successful debut album, SOUR.
“Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life,” the movie’s logline reads.
“Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow her along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of SOUR.”
Rodrigo took to Twitter on Thursday to share the film’s official artwork.
driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) is out march 25th on @disneyplus!!! 🚙💞 pic.twitter.com/4rtg4Uz7oe
“OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)” premieres March 25 on Disney+.