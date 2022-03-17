Oscar-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin are shooting for the stars with their latest documentary, “Return To Space”.

Charting Elon Musk, Space X and NASA’s two-decade effort to resurrect the American space program, the new Netflix documentary gives rare access inside the first crewed mission launched from U.S. soil since the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011, highlighting the engineers and astronauts behind the effort.

The documentary follows NASA veterans Bob Behnken, Doug Hurle and their families in the lead-up to launch. “‘Return To Space’ brings viewers along for their thrilling ride to the International Space Station, and into mission control with Musk and the SpaceX team as they bring them back to Earth for a dramatic splashdown return,” according to Netflix.

The film is the latest from documentary directing duo Vasarhelyi and Chin who previously won the Academy Award for Best Documentary for “Free Solo”. Their most recent film, “The Rescue”, took home the People’s Choice Award for documentary at TIFF in 2021.

“Return To Space” premieres on Netflix on April 7.