Sharon Osbourne is headed back on TV to “The Talk”, but not the show you’re thinking.

Osbourne has been announced as host of “The Talk”, a current events show in the works from new UK network TalkTV. She will be one of five panellists on the hour-long weeknight talk show.

“I’m excited to be working with News UK, the panel and my good friend Piers [Morgan],” Osbourne said in a statement published by Metro UK. “Watch this space for some exciting and lively debates from us all.”

CBS nixed Osbourne after she was cited as being harsh and aggressive while defending Morgan’s controversial statements about Meghan Markle following Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Prince Harry. Morgan will host a show titled “Uncensored” on the network.

Osbourne previously told TMZ she would not return to CBS.

“I would never go back to that show again, ever, because CBS sucks big time d**k,” Osbourne said in late February about her removal from the show. “Listen, it happened. I don’t care. I honestly don’t care. It’s not like I need it.”