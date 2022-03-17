So far this year, Taylor Swift has been pretty quiet on social media but she did happen to make an online appearance in an Instagram snapshot featuring Antoni Porowski.

The photo captures the “Queer Eye” star sitting next to his boyfriend, Kevin Harrington, on a leather loveseat in which Swift makes a surprise cameo.

The black and white photo of Harrington’s arm wrapped around Porowski’s neck also features a caption that references the beloved Canadian children’s show “The Big Comfy Couch”, which ran from 1990 to the early 2000s.

“Does anyone else remember the show ‘Big Comfy Couch’ or was that just a fever dream I had,” Harrington captioned the Instagram post.

Swift appears to have snuck up behind the couch, where she is crouching behind the two men.

She and Porowski are pals and even worked together in 2019 when Swift cast the “QE” star and his fellow castmates, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France, in her star-studded “You Need to Calm Down” music video.