Jane Seymour is staying ultra-fit in her 70s.

Seymour, 71, occasionally shares her workouts online. The British-English actress (“Live and Let Die”, “The War with Grandpa”) took to Instagram this week to share a snapchat of her fitness routine and fit physique.

READ MORE: Jane Seymour Sizzles At 70 In Stunning Beach Pic

“Back at it again with @jeenymiller!” Seymour captioned Wednesday’s Instagram post. “No makeup kind of day, only @crepeerase! Going to start sharing my wellness journey a little more frequently! What’s something you do often for yourself?”

The Gyrotonic Method of excercises pairs instruments and pulley systems with movements from yoga, pilates, swimming, gymnastics and tai’chi, according to Prevention. It’s goal is to build muscle and mobility while improving range of motion.

Serymour is a big proponent of the workout method and previously showed off her workouts on March 12.

READ MORE: Jane Seymour On Crutches After Fracturing Knee On Set In Ireland

“Back in the gym after all my travels! Exercising using @Gyrotonic with @jeenymiller, working on abs and rotation in my hips/spine whilst doing weights for my arms. Working hard!” she captioned the video. “Also I can’t rave enough about my new favourite workout outfit from @vuoriclothing! It feels like a second skin, so comfortable.

Seymour has kept active and can be seen in the 2022 movie “Ruby’s Choice” and television series “The Guardians of Justice”.