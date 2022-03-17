Nancy Pelosi recited a poem written by Bono on St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, dedicated to Ukraine.

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives attended the Friends Of Ireland luncheon, which takes place annually, to read the poem. It was provided by the Irish singer and U2 lead, who is friends with Pelosi.

The American politician is a huge U2 fan and in 2019 she expressed her admiration towards the rock band. “We’re obsessed. We go to every concert. I’ve probably been to more U2 concerts than, well, certainly anybody in Congress,” she told Rolling Stone.

Over the years, Pelosi and Bono have publicly shared friendly exchanges. The Washington Post previously revealed that Pelosi has been to almost every U2 concert in the DC area since at least 2006. She even referred to Bono as “her good friend” once, following his Golden Globe win.

As for Bono, he’s visited Pelosi’s office to discuss policy and once stated that “no one has fought harder than Nancy Pelosi since the day she came into office 25 years ago.”

You can watch Pelosi recite the poem in the video below:

Speaker Pelosi reads #StPatricksDay poem by Bono, which reads in part: "Ireland's sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy." She then introduces Riverdance. pic.twitter.com/NzPY1VP2bN — CSPAN (@cspan) March 17, 2022

Bono’s poem reads:

Oh St. Patrick, he drove out the snakes

With his prayers, but that’s not all it takes

For the snake symbolizes

An evil that rises

And hides in your heart

As it breaks

And the evil has risen my friends

From the darkness that lives in some men

But in sorrow and fear

That’s when saints can appear

To drive out those old snakes once again

And they struggle for us to be free

From the psycho in this human family

Ireland’s sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy