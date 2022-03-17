Prince Harry will honour the Queen and celebrate her legacy in his new memoir, according to Omid Scobie.

Speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, Scobie discussed the upcoming tell-all, which is set for release later this year.

“Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there [the book] that can be seen as negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way whatsoever,” he said. “He really wants to celebrate her life and his relationship with her in that book.”

The royal watcher continued, “I think for people expecting that warts and all moment, it’s not going to happen. That said, it’s still going to be fascinating.”

A source told ET that the father of two will be donating proceeds from the book to charity.

According to a press release from Penguin Random House, Harry is expected to share, for the first time ever, “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.”