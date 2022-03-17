Josh Peck has been doing a major press tour for his new book Happy People Are Annoying and it looks like he annoyed someone along the way.

The candid memoir mentions Peck’s former “Drake & Josh” co-star, Drake Bell, quite often, and following his latest interview, the author received backlash from Bell’s wife Janet Von Schmeling.

This week, Peck appeared on the “BFFs” podcast where he touched on his 2017 VMAs reunion with Bell after he had upset his former co-star a few months prior by not inviting him to his wedding.

“I remember we were at the MTV Video Music Awards [in 2017] and I see him there and he sees me. I go up to him, and this might be the most Sopranos thing I have ever done, I looked at him and I go, ‘Go apologize to my wife right now.’ He made a beeline for my wife and I see him do a whole 5-minute performance of an apology,” Peck said on the podcast.

.@ItsJoshPeck explains what happened between him and @DrakeBell pic.twitter.com/pKYzGW6luN — BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards (@BFFsPod) March 17, 2022

Von Schmeling refused to keep quiet after hearing what Peck had to say.

“Josh Peck is a total piece of s**t. I stay quiet until lies happen,” she said on her Instagram Story. “And… the fact that I was there at the VMAs, I was next to Drake. I was the one who told him Josh was coming [up to us with the camera.] I was there, heard it all. Drake was never threatened by Josh… that’s actual[sic] hilarious. Bro you’re not tough.”

She continued, “Also, yea, Drake apologized to your wife because you asked him nicely to. We actually hung out after that. Multiple times. We talked multiple times since then. You’re a f***ing liar. A f***ing liar, Josh.”