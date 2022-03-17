Peta Murgatroyd got emotional while reflecting on Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

The 35-year-old “Dancing with the Stars” pro tearfully told fans “This is continually breaking my heart” on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

“I’m struggling to get through some days,” she continued. “Sometimes I have great days, other days I have terrible days because I just can’t get this out of my head.”

She spoke about visiting Ukraine, prior to the war.

“I’ve walked those streets, I’ve been there. It is such a beautiful country. And the children that are dying right now…”

She then strongly advised her followers to view previously-shared footage on her Instagram feed of Ukraine suffering a number of explosive attacks.

In her Instagram Story, Murgatroyd added that “just because” husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy is “home for now,” after he recently escaped Ukraine, it “does not mean that we aren’t continually doing stuff to try to help, and we aren’t continually thinking about what’s going on there every single day. Please be aware of that.”

When Chmerkovskiy returned home earlier this month, Murgatroyd shared that she’s “never hugged him so tight” and expressed gratitude towards her husband’s safety.

Chmerkovskiy is currently planning to return to Eastern Europe to aid Ukrainians in need.