King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are opening their doors to Ukrainian refugees.

The royal palace confirmed that the couple will provide two apartments capable of hosting three refugee families fleeing the Russian invasion. The homes will be repurposed to aid those in need and are located on properties that belong to the Royal Donation.

Jan Smets, President of the Royal Donation, released a statement that said, “These are accommodations whose original purpose was to be made available to social agencies to accommodate people on low incomes, a mission that corresponds well to what we wish to achieve with the royal donation.”

He continued, “Given the refugee crisis, we will make these house [sic] available for emergency reception.”

“These are single-family homes which will be available at the beginning of April,” Smets added.

King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde’s decision to help those escaping the conflict comes a week after they visited an emergency shelter for refugees in Brussels. Later, the King paid another visit to a registration centre for Ukrainian refugees.

The royal couple have been married since 1999 and share four children together.