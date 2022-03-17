Chris Redd is certainly one to joke around but he’ll never cross the line, especially when it involves a friend like Pete Davidson, who’s been caught up in a feud with Kanye West, following the “Donda” rapper’s split from Kim Kardashian.

The “Saturday Night Live” star recently appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” and shared his thoughts on the ongoing dispute between his “SNL” co-star and the rapper. He also explained why he’s holding back on cracking jokes about it.

“When it comes to Ye, I’m always of the mind that I’ll make fun,” said Redd who, like Kanye, is also from Chicago. “I was raised joking. You clown people. That’s kind of how we come up. We’re from the same place. We know the same people, but at the same time, there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won’t make fun of.”

Redd emphasized how he’s “not making fun of [West’s] mental health,” as he too faces his own struggles with mental health.

“I’m very aware of those things. And I never come from that place of making fun of that specifically. His irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of and his ego, but it’s never those things,” Redd explained.

The “Bust Down” actor, who previously impersonated West on “SNL”, noted how the drama between Davidson and West has, more recently, gotten “really public and tight.”

“It’s just better not to like put your friend in a weird situation by antagonizing a situation more than you need to,” he said. “But I’m really tired of sitting on these jokes though. So I hope they figure that out soon. Cause I ain’t got nothing to do with none of this.”

Redd later wished the best for both men, despite not having much of a friendship with West. He also shared how he thinks “Pete’s handling it well” while noting he’s “still a fan of [West’s] music.”

He expressed his hopes for West to “learn how to handle” the situation “so they could just move on with their lives.”

“But yeah, it’s not interesting to me to stir the pot on something that’s just unhealthy, you know?”