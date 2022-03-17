Jessica Biel turns into an infamous true crime killer in the first trailer for Hulu’s “Candy”.

Biel stars in the series as Candy Montgomery, a seemingly normal housewife living in a small Texan town, who was convicted in 1980 for the vile axe murder of her neighbour Betty Gore, portrayed by Melanie Lynskey.

The clips sees Biel sport curly hair and large rimmed-glasses as she goes about her daily suburban life that is juxtaposed with narration from her trial by a judge, played by Raúl Esparza (“Hannibal”).

“Candy” will also star Timothy Simmons (“Veep”) as Candy’s husband Pat Montgomery and Pablo Schreiber (“Halo”) as Betty’s husband Alan Gore.

The miniseries, created by Robin Veith, who also worked on Hulu’s “The Act”, is one of two competing series based on the Candy Montgomery murder case set to premiere this year. The other is an HBO Max original titled “Love and Death”, created by David E. Kelley and stars Elizabeth Olsen as Montgomery and Lily Rabe as Gore. A release date has yet to be announced.

As for “Candy”, it is set to premiere on on Monday, May 9. Hulu’s five-part event will drop one new episode each week night with the finale airing on May 13.