It’s time to start saving your dollar bills because “Magic Mike 3” is officially underway.

Channing Tatum recently sat down with the New York Times to share an update on the third film in the comedy/drama stripper series titled “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, which is inspired by the famous ’90s rom-com “Pretty Woman”.

“I leave for London tomorrow, and it’s going to be pretty bonkers,” Tatum told the publication. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be another stripper movie after this one. We’re trying to do a fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse-role ‘Pretty Woman’ story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.”

A release date for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” has yet to be announced, however it is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film in the series in 2012 is reprising his directorial role for the third project.

During the interview, Tatum also discussed his forthcoming adventure flick “The Lost City” alongside co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Sandra Bullock, which hits theatres on March 25.