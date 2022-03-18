Pete Davidson is no longer headed to space with Blue Origin’s fourth human flight as previously planned.

The company took to Twitter on Thursday, March 17, to announce the news, citing a scheduling change for the reason that Davidson will no longer be a passenger on the upcoming flight mission.

“Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” the company shared. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

The flight had previously been slated to launch March 23. No information has been released on why the flight’s planned date has changed.

Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022

The news comes after it was revealed the 28-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star was set to fly to space with Blue Origin’s fourth human flight alongside five other travellers.

The comedian would not have been the first celebrity to fly to space with Blue Origin. Michael Strahan and William Shatner have also participated in previous flights.

The news of the flight cancellation comes amid ongoing drama between Davidson and Kanye West, the estranged husband of the comedian’s current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

As Kardashian and West continue with their contentious divorce, West has lashed out at Davidson multiple times on social media and in new music videos.

Over the weekend, alleged, since-deleted texts between Davidson and West were posted, in which Davidson allegedly sent a selfie to West, claiming to be in bed with Kardashian.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom,” Davidson allegedly wrote in the messages, which were originally posted on the account of his pal, Dave Sirus, before being deleted. “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

West allegedly replied, inviting Davidson to his Sunday Service, which Davidson declined.