Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa bid farewell to “Flip or Flop” after 10 seasons on Thursday night.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2009 before splitting in 2016 and officially divorcing in 2018, managed to work on the show since their breakup.

However, the last episode saw Haack tell El Moussa that she no longer wanted to flip houses with him and wanted to focus on her own home design and restoration business instead, Yahoo! reported.

“It’s more gratifying for me to design for someone who’s personally investing in their own home, than it is to do these flips,” she explained. “This was not an easy decision to make. And it’s definitely bittersweet.”

El Moussa admitted, “I’m pretty surprised at Christina’s decision to leave the flipping business.

“I do wish her the best of luck. But, you know, sometimes in life, change can be good for everybody.”

El Moussa also took to Instagram to mark an end of an era before the episode aired.

He wrote, “I can’t believe this journey started in May 2010 with a home video and a dream of flipping houses on tv… it’s crazy to think 12 years later it’s coming to an end. I’ve spent almost a third of my life committed to this show.

“This week I’ve been reminiscing and looking back through some of the pictures I’ve taken through the years, trying to find the right ones to post… ones that truly represent what a wild ride this has been.

“Honestly, it’s almost impossible to capture in a post what this show and experience has meant to me. After an entire decade of filming ‘Flip or Flop’, it truly feels like I have a massive family all around the world. All of you inspire me every day to keep pushing and keep going,” he went on.

“From the crew working so hard behind the scenes, to our fans watching us every week, the support has been incredible. Thank you to everyone who has put their blood, sweat and tears into this show to make it what it is today—big shoutout to the crew, our contractors @tarekbuyshousesllc and our HGTV family. And of course a special thank you to to @rogerbehle For helping me through this entire process and being a friend and mentor since day one 🙏🏼.

“A special thank you to @christinahaack for taking this journey with me. I think we did a pretty good job and I’m excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best! I would say I’m going to miss you guys but… I’m not going anywhere😎. I can’t wait to show you what comes next!” El Moussa added.

“Now… who’s tuning in to the last ever ‘Flip or Flop’ tonight on @hgtv? It’s going to be a very special emotional one so don’t miss out❤️:)”

Haack posted:

El Moussa and Haack, who share two children together, will still be working on their own separate projects with HGTV Canada – “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa” and “Christina On The Coast”.