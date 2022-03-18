Mandy Moore is giving fans a look at her “real life.”

The star just dropped her new music video for her latest track “In Real Life”, which features her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their one-year-old son Gus.

The clip also includes cameos by Moore’s “This Is Us” co-stars Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley, and Jon Huertas, as well as a number of her famous pals: Hilary Duff, Wilmer Valderrama, Tess Holliday, and Skylar Astin.

The video consists of numerous self-shot clips showing celebs with their families just doing day-to-day things like doing their makeup, brushing their teeth, and more.

Moore explained in a statement to People that she started writing “In Real Life”, which is the first single off her upcoming album of the same name, while she was pregnant with Gus.

However, she only got round to finishing it after he was born in February 2021.

Moore shared, “In a way it speaks to every cliché about becoming a parent: all the lights get turned on, everything crystallizes in a way that you never could have imagined.

“Before Gus was born, my life was completely about me, and not necessarily even in a selfish sense — you just put one foot in front of the other and make your way through the world, and hopefully try to be the best versions of yourself. But then this person enters the equation and all that gets turned on its head.”

She added: “I wanted to write something that distills all that down, and also acknowledges that this is the most important role that I’ll ever play in my life.”