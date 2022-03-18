“Dungeons & Dragons” fans have some fun to look forward to.

Speaking with Collider, actor Chris Pine teased the upcoming adventure film based on the iconic role-playing game, giving some hints at the tone fans can expect.

“Oh man. Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it,” he said. “There was a lot of laughs.

“The way that I’ve been describing it, it’s like ‘Game of Thrones’ mixed with a little ‘Princess Bride’, just a smidge of ‘[Monty Python and the] Holy Grail’; it’s somewhere in that ballpark.”

The actor wasn’t done with the comparisons to other classic adventure movies and comedies, though.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s got a lot of thrills. It’s poppy, it’s ’80s heartfelt, there’s a bit of ‘Goonies’ in there,” he explained. “My character, he’s the ultimate party planner. I think it’s going to be really good. I mean, who f**king knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and John are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that’s all you can ask for.”

The new “Dungeons & Dragons” movie will also star Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis, and is helmed by “Game Night” co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

The film is set for release March 3, 2023.