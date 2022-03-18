“The Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps has responded to claims she was kicked out of a gay piano bar in Manhattan, New York City, on Wednesday night.

De Lesseps was said to have been asked to leave Townhouse after being booed for drunkenly singing “jumbled versions of songs.”

The reality TV star has since told Daily Mail, “I went out and I was feeling all Jovani but clearly money can’t buy you class, especially with an audience who doesn’t appreciate my music,” adding that there is “certainly no girl code anymore.”

She went on, “But I live to see another day — chic cest la vie!” referencing the title of her single. “Long live fun nights out in New York City.”

She also told Page Six, who first reported the story, on Thursday: “I was at rehearsals all day yesterday [for her upcoming cabaret show at Feinstein’s/54 Below], then went to dinner with Broadway producers. We were in a celebratory mood and drinking champagne.”

De Lesseps, who has struggled with alcohol in the past, said she went to the piano bar with “Kinky Boots” producer Jim Kierstead at around 10:30 p.m., and “there were a bunch of people singing, and it was a fun, boisterous crowd.”

“I got up and sang a few Broadway songs they were playing,” she continued. “I realize I was a little bit tipsy, but we were having fun, and it was getting late. I’d been rehearsing, and I was in the mood to sing a few songs. Then Jim said to me, ‘Lu, I have an early rehearsal,’ and then we left around midnight, 11:30 p.m.”

Her comments come after Page Six reported de Lesseps grabbed the mic and wouldn’t stop singing.

A source said: “Luann thought she was doing her act. She tried to sing [her own song] ‘Money Can’t Buy You Class’, but they didn’t know it. They know standards,” referencing her 2010 song that allegedly only sold 19,000 digital copies.

“The piano player was like, ‘I don’t know the song,’ and she responded, ‘It’s a hit!’”

The source added, “It’s not a Cole Porter standard, it’s not ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’.”

de Lesseps then kept “belting out jumbled versions of songs,” which aparently resulted in “the crowd booing her.”

A source said the crowd included drag queens Tiffany Anne Coke, Shiny Penny, Lauren Ordair and Chandilier.

De Lesseps reportedly began “yelling at the gays, ‘You don’t know me! I’m a cabaret star!’” according to a source.

She then told the crowd “F**k you” while singing, according to a video seen by the publication.

De Lesseps was reportedly “thrown out for getting aggressive with the bar’s customers.”