There was one scene in particular that Kristen Stewart wanted to get just right in “Spencer”.

The Oscar-nominated actress played Princess Diana in the much-talked-about biopic, with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle asking her about that cafe scene in which Stewart walks in with her head bowed before speaking in the movie for the first time.

She shared on “The Jess Cagle Show”, “I was scared s**tless on that day. I hated that day. I was like, ‘God, this is the moment that everyone’s gonna go yay or nay,’ you know what I mean? In a moment people will just go, ‘I believe it. Or I don’t believe it.’ And yeah, but that’s the deal. That’s what you sign up for.”

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart Is ‘Too Busy’ Trying To Win An Oscar To Plan Her Wedding But Has Thought About The Food

Stewart said, “Being the first time that she speaks in the movie had a hugely pressurized feeling, more so than some of the other dialogue –heavy scenes that we did, which at that point in the shoot we’d already done.

“It wasn’t like that was the first thing that we shot. But because it’s the first time you see her or it’s actually not, it’s the first time you hear her speak. Oh man. I just really wanted to get that right.

“And yeah, you have to just suspend all over-analytical, blow-the-big-moment thoughts because luckily, it’s not a stage play. Where you can always go again. We have multiple takes. We have a lot of film to burn.”

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart Explains Why She Turned Down ‘Scream 4’ Role

Elsewhere in the interview, Stewart also discussed “Twilight”, with Julia Cunningham pointing out that the first movie released back in 2008 was technically an indie flick.

“I always wanna remind people of that without being like, ‘It was nothing,'” the star said.

“That’s not what I’m saying. We just did not know. And it was kind of an oddball, you know, slightly marginal teen movie. Like, I didn’t think everyone was gonna take to that. I didn’t think we were gonna make a sequel.”

Plus, Stewart spoke about being a child actor in “Panic Room”: