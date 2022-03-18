Click to share this via email

The cast of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” have gone back to the beginning.

In a video promoting the new home video release of the Marvel blockbuster, stars Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Jacob Batalon sit down to watch their original audition tapes for the film.

Checking out Holland’s audition for Peter Parker, the trio laugh up a storm as he does a backflip and uses an imaginary web to catch a T-shirt.

Putting on Batalon’s auction to play Ned Leeds, Zendaya remarks, “What a cutie!”

At the end of the tape, Batalon says, “Thank you,” which makes Holland laugh, telling him, “That’s the best bit! That’s the best bit! The fact that you break out of character.”

Next comes Zendaya’s video, and immediately her cast mates are enraptured.

“Yeah, yours is just really good,” Holland said, and Batalon adds, “It’s just like watching a good audition tape.”

“I’m, like, so in it,” Holland laughs. “I’m like, ‘Oh yeah? He has mono? Tell me more.'”

Batalon remembers, “I feel like my whole audition, I was just so nervous.”

Finally, Zendaya jokes, “Well, I’d say they made a good decision.”