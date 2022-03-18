Disney’s former boss has some opinions about the media.

Sitting down for an interview on “The Problem with Jon Stewart”, Bob Iger shared those opinions on the state of the news business and some of the problems facing the industry.

READ MORE: Jon Stewart Delivers Emotional Testimony On Behalf Of Veterans Facing Health Problems Due To Toxic-Fumes Exposure

“Look, people are not held accountable for inaccuracies, so there’s that issue,” he said.

“Then there’s the whole problem of profiting from, I call it inaccuracy, from opinion and from presenting things in an inaccurate fashion,” he continued on the episode, which is focused on the media.

Iger’s criticism extends to more than just inaccuracy, pointing out the problems with how media is currently structured.

“I think, if you are looking overall at the pot of what is considered news today, it’s a problem,” he explained. “So to answer your question, I don’t know what the answer is in terms of fixing it.”

READ MORE: Jon Stewart Says Joe Rogan Controversy Is ‘Overblown’ And A ‘Mistake’: ‘That’s A Person That You Can Engage With’

Talking about how the Fox News style of TV news has spread across the media landscape, Iger said, “That was a huge mistake at the expense of credibility.

“A lot of what is presented, that people think is news is not news as certainly we knew it when we were growing and what we were taught news should be.”