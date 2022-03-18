The former host of “Dancing With the Stars” isn’t shedding a tear over his old boss leaving the show.

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that executive producer Andrew Llinares is leaving the reality competition series.

On Twitter, a fan asked Bergeron for his thoughts on the news:

Karma’s a bitch 😉 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) March 17, 2022

Bergeron was fired from “Dancing With the Stars” in 2020, telling Bob Saget on his “Here for You” podcast last year, “In all candour, the show that I left was not the show that I loved. So, the end of the season that turned out to be my last season [in 2019], I kind of knew.”

“I wasn’t surprised that, that was my last season. So there was no blue period. Actually, I think Erin and I had more fun getting fired than anyone.”

Bergeron also added at the time, “You know what nobody needs to hear? A whiny millionaire … It’s so self-absorbed. I mean, look. I had great fortune. I mean, I had two network shows running simultaneously for the better part of a decade and a half.”