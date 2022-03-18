Travis Barker jumped to his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s defence in a new interview with Revolver.

The magazine pointed out that the pair got a lot of press last year when Kardashian was pictured wearing a Cannibal Corpse shirt. Music fans criticized the star for not being a fan of the death metal band but still wearing Barker’s shirt.

Barker insisted, “To speak on that, that’s the lamest s**t ever. Obviously my fiancée doesn’t listen to Cannibal Corpse, but I do.

“I grew up loving them. For [someone] to mention that in a negative light — f**king lame. She’s wearing it because she’s cold. She’s not claiming she knows every song. But I do! I bought every album, and I learned how to play every album.”

The blink-182 drummer continued, “I grew up a punk-rock kid, [but] everything with punk rock — ‘I’m more punk than you’ — just f**k all that. Be stoked that people are into music. Music is beautiful! It changes people’s lives. It creates the best memories. Just celebrate it, you know?

“I have a gang of Cannibal Corpse T-shirts.”

“I still love them. I have a gang of King Diamond T-shirts and rare Slayer shirts because I f**king love those bands. I grew up on them.

“Even though I’m, you know, whatever the world wants to view me as — ‘Oh, that’s blink-182’s drummer’ — actually that guy was playing in a garage with a bunch of speed-metal kids listening to D.R.I. and S.O.D. I enjoyed every f**king minute of it.”

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October after making their relationship Instagram official just after Valentine’s Day last year.

The reality TV star shares three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — with ex Scott Disick.

Barker was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with Moakler.