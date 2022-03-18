Click to share this via email

A teenager’s worst nightmare.

On Thursday night, “Severance” star Adam Scott appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and shared the story of trying to get a fake ID so he could buy booze as a teen.

“When I was 16 I needed a more legit fake ID, so I did something that was really quite illegal now, thinking back on it,” he recalled.

Scott went to the city hall with his older brother’s birth certificate to get a driver’s licence made using his photo, but with his brother’s name.

Amazingly the plan seemed to work… at first.

“I was so excited,” Scott said. “After a few weeks it came in the mail, and my mom retrieved it.”