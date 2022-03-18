Keith Richards and Paul McCartney are all good.

Appearing on Rolling Stone‘s “Music Now” podcast, Richards reveals that the former Beatle sent him a note to clarify remarks last year that the Rolling Stones were a “blues cover band.”

“I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs,” McCartney told The New Yorker at the time.

But according to Richards, the artist later reached out to assure him the remark was not properly represented.

“I got a note from Paul about that, saying ‘I was taken totally out of context’. He said, ‘That’s what I thought when I first heard them,'” Richards said. “Paul and I know each other pretty well, and when I first read it I said, there’s been a lot of deleting and editing going on here.”

He added, “The next day I got a message from Paul saying, ‘If you’ve read this sh*t, it’s all out of context, believe me, boys’… Paul’s a great guy, man. I mean, Jesus Christ, look at the songs he’s written.”

Also in the interview, Richards talked about the Rolling Stones reaching their 60th anniversary.

“Who can wrap their head around 60 f**king years?” He said. “It all seems impossible, that it’s been that long.”