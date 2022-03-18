Sarah Michelle Gellar has her eye on the next vampire slayer.

In an interview with Evan Ross Katz for his new book Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts, the “Buffy” actress was asked who she would love to see as the lead in a remake.

“I vote Zendaya,” she answered immediately, via Insider.

Gellar’s “Buffy” co-star Julie Benz agreed, adding, “That would be amazing”.

Gellar played the titular role in the supernatural teen series from 1997 to 2003. The series was beloved and nominated for numerous awards, managing to win two Emmy Awards in 1998 for Outstanding Makeup and Music.

Zendaya is a breakout star in her own teen series “Euphoria” which has seen immense critical success, winning three Emmys in 2020 for Best Actress for Zendaya, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup, and Outstanding Music.

Seeing the young star find success in a teen series may have influenced Gellar’s casting, who called her time on “Buffy” an “honour” during the 25th anniversary of the show’s premiere.

“25 years ago today I had the honour to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers,” she wrote on Instagram in early March. “A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success.”