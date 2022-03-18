Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Mariah Carey knows quite a few Shawns, one of them being Mendes.

The singer accidentally texted the Canadian hitmaker on Thursday then revealed on social media what she had written.

Mendes is now aware of an inside joke about St. Patrick’s Day that she has with her cousin Shawn.

Mendes obviously didn’t mind receiving a text from Carey, responding: “hahahaha that’s okay I figured it was an inside joke ❤️❤️.”

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Takes A Trip Back Through 17 Of Her Most Memorable Looks

My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day ☘️ @ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/BKya5NVtTN — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 18, 2022

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Surprises Grumpy McDonald’s Employees In Aspen By Pranking Them

This isn’t the first time Carey has posted about Mendes, and vice versa.

Last year, she re-enacted a post the “In My Blood” singer had shared about being “grateful” and listening to old Mariah Carey songs.

He posted:

Carey then shared: