U2 may be getting its own television series from Bad Robot.

J.J. Abrams is partnering up with Netflix to produce a scripted series about the band, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The yet unnamed project will be written by Anthony McCarten, who is behind another musical biopic: “Bohemian Rhapsody”. He’s also worked on “The Theory of Everything”, “Darkest Hour” and “The Two Popes” – earning Oscar nominations for the first two projects.

While it’s unknown whether U2 will be involved in the project, sources tell the outlet the hits “With or Without You” and “Pride (In the Name of Love)” are expected to make an appearance.

Details for the project are currently being closely guarded, but the project will be developed by Abrams’ studio Bad Robot under Warner Media.

Frontman Bono, lead guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. formed the group in 1976 in Ireland and have released over 14 studio albums.

The prolific band has won 22 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.