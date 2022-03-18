Click to share this via email

Leah Remini is joking about why it’s “so annoying” to hang out poolside with the always-gorgeous Jennifer Lopez.

In a video that Remini shared on TikTok, she adds an onscreen caption reading “Jennifer Lopez vs Me By The Pool.”

“Jen had asked me to meet her by the pool, right?” says Remini, turning the camera to showcase her casual look, which includes a baseball cap and no makeup.

“Here’s me — normal,” she declares.

Remini then spins the camera to take in JLo, who looks like she just returned from a photo shoot.

“Look at this one! Head wrap! Jewelry!” Remini jokes, feigning exasperation.

“Can you be ugly once?” she pleads, while Lopez breaks into laughter.

“Just be normal once!” Remini adds. “You’re such a jerk-off!”