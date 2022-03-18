Bob Odenkirk has always been cool under pressure.

This week, the “Better Call Saul” actor appeared on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast and shared a story about the time he and his girlfriend were robbed at gunpoint early in his career.

The actor recalled the incident that occurred as he and his girlfriend at the time were leaving an improv set in Chicago. He explained how “Somebody pull[ed] a gun” on them while there were inside their car at around 1 a.m.

“It looked like a s**tty zip gun,” Odenkirk said. “You know what a zip gun is? It’s kind of a made-up gun. You build it but it’s not made of plastic. It looks like a f**ked up gun, but it’s a real gun.

He continued, “And this guy holds it up and I park the car and get out. He goes, ‘Give me the money.’”

Things got very tense, and Odenkirk described, “I’m like numb and I’m looking at the guy and I’m taking too long. He’s scared and holding this gun up to me.”

He went on, “My girlfriend is in the front seat of the car. She’s got the door locked and she’s freaking out.”

Odenkirk decided to simply go along with giving the man his money in the hopes that it would be over.

“I know I have a lot of money in there,” he said. “I have at least $300 cash because I was travelling so I figured I can make him happy.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t quite enough, but the actor knew just how to handle things from there.

“So I give him the money and he goes, ‘Get your girlfriend out of the car. I want her jewelery.’ And – I want to credit this not to my bravado or courage but to how tired I was – I go, ‘What the f**k?’” Odenkirk said.

“I go, ‘Look how much money you got, get the f*ck out of here. You should go!’ And he stands there right by the window of the car not sure what to do and I go, ‘Run! Go!’ And then he does,” he added. “He leaves and we call the police.”