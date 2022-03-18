Michael Bublé appeared on the Friday, March 18 edition of “The View”, where he discussed his excitement about the recent announcement that he and wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting their fourth baby, joining the couple’s sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3.

During the conversation, Bublé shared the hilarious response that his son Elias had when he learned he was going to have a new sibling.

“We told the kids on Christmas Eve. And we told them, ‘Mommy has a baby in her tummy. You’re going to have a little brother or sister,'” Bublé explained.

“And my 6-year-old Eli was distraught. We said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And he said, ‘Why didn’t you invite us to watch when you fell in love and you made the baby?'” he continued

“And I still — I still don’t know how to answer the question,” Bublé added with a laugh.

“Because obviously, they have no concept about how physically it happens,” he said. “It’s really cute, it’s just so sweet — they just know that mommies and daddies fall in love and have the baby so he just wants to be invited.”

The exchange can be seen just after the 3:20 mark in the video above.