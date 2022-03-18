Dorinda Medley is determined to find love in 2022.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star shared her story of entering the dating world again on her SiriusXM show “Make It Nice With Dorinda Medley”.

“Nobody’s really talked about love and relationships because we’ve kind of been on hold with all that,” she said. “I mean I’m dating again, can you imagine?”

Medley has been married a few times, sharing a daughter Hannah with her first husband Ralph Lynch. The star was married to Richard Medley from 2005 until 2011 when he died.

“Now I’m back and I’m trying to get myself back out there,” continued Medley. “I’m open. I think 2022 for me is the year of love.”

For her new step back into the dating pool, the 56-year-old is bringing a new attitude with her as well.

“I think dating is good, being open to new people. Even someone asked me out a couple weeks ago that I wasn’t too sure about at first sight, but I said yes,” she said. “I’m coming from a place of ‘yes’. I figure, why not?”

As to what she’s looking for, the star had a clear vision of what she wanted next.

“I’m looking for the feeling of a great kiss again. I deserve a great kiss,” she added. “Changes. We’re all changing.”

Those changes included readapting to the city opening up after the pandemic.

“I’m trying to transition to having no mask on, but every now and then I think ‘should I have a mask on? Is that person looking at me funny because I don’t have a mask?'” she recalled.

SiriusXM’s “Make It Nice with Dorinda Medley” airs Thursdays on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” and on the SXM App.