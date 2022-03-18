Click to share this via email

Katy Perry doesn’t mind that everyone else thinks her fiancée is “hot” — and actually enjoys it.

In a recent interview with People, the “American Idol” judge was asked about an episode in the new season in which she’s seen admiring Orlando Bloom’s “Sexiest Man Alive” photos.

According to Perry, she “doesn’t need a magazine to remind me that my man is hot — I know it.”

In fact, she addd, “But I like it. I like everyone else knowing.”

Perry also joked about Bloom’s bromance with her fellow judge Luke Bryan.

“I always protect him, but he loves Luke,” Perry added. “So if it’s all in good fun, he’s down. He looks up to Luke with big golden retriever eyes.”