Heavyweight champ-turned-marijuana mogul Mike Tyson recently announced plans to sell THC-infused gummies shaped like ears with a bite taken out of them.

As boxing fans will surely recall, that’s referencing Tyson’s infamous 1996 match against Holyfield, which ended when Tyson bit a bloody chunk of Holyfield’s ear clean off.

To ensure the joke doesn’t sail over any heads, the edibles — sold by Tyson’s cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0 — are called Iron Mike Bites.

In The Greatest Branding Move Of All Time, Mike Tyson Is Now Selling Edibles Shaped Like Ears https://t.co/yhhtjGcE2i pic.twitter.com/KIVViF2RHV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 15, 2022

The announcement, however, rubbed actress Charisma Carpenter the wrong way, and she took to Twitter to explain why she thinks the whole thing is a bad idea.

“What’s next? A rebranding of domestic abuse with Robbin [sic] Givens’ face?” she asked, referencing the “Head of the Class” star’s marriage to Tyson.

“How does one of the most deplorable and shocking events in sports become a marketing tool to earn millions?” the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”/”Angel” star continued. “It ain’t funny.”

What’s next? A rebranding of domestic abuse with Robbin Givens’ face? How does one of the most deplorable and shocking events in sports become a marketing tool to earn millions? It ain’t funny. pic.twitter.com/ZaMw6sX3G4 — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) March 17, 2022

Carpenter doubled down in a second tweet, explaining that while she does believe in “second chances,” she also expects to see evidence of evidence of “remorse and rehabilitation.”

However, she added, “the market and branding of this ear product does neither. It’s irreverent, dismissive and exploitive of the pain Tyson has inflicted.”

I believe in second chances + the healing benefits of cannabis, for sure. -When there is evidence of remorse and rehabilitation. But the market and branding of this ear product does neither.

It’s irreverent, dismissive and exploitive of the pain Tyson has inflicted. pic.twitter.com/FiiKI0rTUV — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) March 17, 2022

Tyson has yet to comment on Carpenter’s criticism.