Leonardo DiCaprio took to Instagram on Friday, March 18 to share information about humanitarian groups supporting Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russia’s military invasion.

Accompanying a heart-wrenching image of a volunteer guiding a woman and two young children, DiCaprio added a message.

“The victims of warfare in Ukraine have lost everything from their loved ones to basic materials for survival,” wrote DiCaprio in the caption.

“Humanitarian organizations like @SavetheChildren @careorg @rescueorg and @refugees are on the ground, dedicating their personnel and resources to support families and innocent people,” he added, linking to the Instagram accounts of the organizations.

In his post, DiCaprio highlights four different organizations, all of which have Canadian affiliates and accept donations online: Save the Children, CARE, the International Rescue Committee and the UN Rescue Agency.

According to People, a source stated that the Oscar winner had previously donated to several humanitarian groups in order to “support Ukraine the best he could.”

The source added that “Leo had privately made several donations to humanitarian groups — CARE, IRC, UNHCR and Save the Children. All directed at Ukraine. He had been watching things unfold and wanted to support Ukraine the best he could. He will continue to support the humanitarian groups on the ground which are helping the people of Ukraine,” the source continued. “He stands with Ukraine and will continue to support.”