Ben Stiller was minding his own business, taking in a day of tennis at the Indian Wells tournament in California on Thursday, March 17, when he found himself dragged into an exchange between one of the players and a heckler in the crowd.
As People reported, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, notorious for his short fuse, was taking on Rafael Nadal when, just as he was about to serve, a heckler shouted at him.
Kyrgios paused, and responded to the heckler, “Are you good at tennis?”
“No,” the heckler responded.
READ MORE: Ben Stiller Says He’d ‘Love To’ Make More Sequels To ‘Zoolander’, ‘Meet The Parents’
“Exactly,” Kyrgios answered, “so why are you speaking?”
After the crowd laughed, Kyrgios paused once more and pointed at Stiller, seated with with wife Christine Taylor in the front row.
“Do I tell him how to act? No,” he said, referencing the “Zoolander” star, who smiled wryly while Taylor appeared to chuckle.
😆
Does @NickKyrgios tell @BenStiller how to act? Don’t think so…#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/wrq9j5VBSi
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 18, 2022