Ben Stiller was minding his own business, taking in a day of tennis at the Indian Wells tournament in California on Thursday, March 17, when he found himself dragged into an exchange between one of the players and a heckler in the crowd.

As People reported, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, notorious for his short fuse, was taking on Rafael Nadal when, just as he was about to serve, a heckler shouted at him.

Kyrgios paused, and responded to the heckler, “Are you good at tennis?”

“No,” the heckler responded.

“Exactly,” Kyrgios answered, “so why are you speaking?”

Actors Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller applaud after Rafael Nadal of Spain won a point against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during a quarterfinals tennis match played on March 17, 2022 during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After the crowd laughed, Kyrgios paused once more and pointed at Stiller, seated with with wife Christine Taylor in the front row.

“Do I tell him how to act? No,” he said, referencing the “Zoolander” star, who smiled wryly while Taylor appeared to chuckle.